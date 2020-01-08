Bechtel Sharpens Focus On Customers, Talent and New Markets

The Strategy and Business Development (S&BD) group will be responsible for developing a global approach to customer engagement, marketing, and growing new businesses, as well as the training of business development professionals. The group will direct strategic planning and analysis of global markets, trends, and emerging opportunities, and lead a renewed effort to nurture long-term relationships with customers.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff into this new role leading the corporate Strategy and Business Development function, which we created to ensure that we maintain the highest standards in serving our customers, winning new work, and building high-quality businesses in new markets," said company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brendan Bechtel. "This new corporate function will help represent the company with a single voice externally. This team will provide a lot of value where opportunities exist between or across the seams of our existing business lines. We have high confidence that this group will have a positive impact on the customer experience, the growth of high-quality EPC backlog, and overall company performance."

As global manager of Strategy and Business Development, Sipes has joined the executive leadership and serves on Bechtel's operating committee. He reports to Bechtel President and Chief Operating Officer Jack Futcher.

"At Bechtel, we value delivering on our commitments and we value our customers even more," said Sipes. "I am thankful for the opportunity to work with Bechtel's global business development team to expand our relationships with stakeholders and deepen our commitments to the communities we serve."

Most recently, Sipes was the global manager of marketing and business development for Bechtel's Oil, Gas & Chemicals (OG&C) business unit. He joined Bechtel in 2014 in OG&C's Tanks business line and became its general manager in 2015. He was elected a Principal Vice President in 2015.

Prior to joining Bechtel, Sipes worked as an executive at Chart Industries and at CB&I, where he spent 20 years in various roles in the U.S., South America and Asia.

Sipes holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University. He was elected to the Texas Tech Civil Engineering Academy in 2010 and serves as an ambassador for the school's International Experience Program.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries, on every continent, that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world safer and cleaner.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

