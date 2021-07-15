Bechtel, Westinghouse join forces to pursue Polish nuclear power plant project

"Nuclear power holds great promise as a clean and reliable supply of energy for Poland," said Barbara Rusinko, president of Bechtel's Nuclear, Security & Environmental global business unit. "Poland is taking steps to transition to a clean energy economy while retaining its energy independence and security. The Westinghouse-Bechtel team offers proven technology and hands-on experience in nuclear project delivery and is ready to immediately support Poland's transformative vision."

Bechtel has designed, built, or provided services to 80 nuclear reactors in the United States and 150 worldwide, across all major reactor designs. In Bechtel, the effort gains the experience and know-how of the company chosen to complete the only two new U.S. nuclear power plants of the 21st century: Watts Bar Unit 2 in Tennessee, which came online in 2016, and most recently Vogtle Units 3 & 4 in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Westinghouse technology is prevalent in more than half of the world's nuclear sites. In Westinghouse, the country will gain the best practices of new build projects, and the proven technology of the AP1000 reactors, which are outperforming industry standards in Sanmen and Haiyung, China.

"The best practices developed by both companies will be a great benefit to Polish energy transition," Rusinko said. "The pursuit will be informed by actual, on-the-ground experience at active nuclear construction sites and operating plants."

This news follows the U.S. Trade and Development Agency announcement on June 30 providing a grant for a front-end engineering design (FEED) for a plant in Poland using proven Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. The FEED is expected to be delivered in 12 months.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Westinghouse Electric Company

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

