Beckage Expands Litigation Practice with Addition of Three Seasoned Attorneys

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckage, a law firm focused on technology, data security, and privacy, announced today that it has bolstered its Litigation Team with the addition of three new seasoned litigation attorneys. Beckage's Litigation Team handles the defense of consumer and data breach class actions and represents businesses in high-profile, complex litigation and technology and intellectual property disputes in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

"We are pleased to welcome these three seasoned litigators to our firm. As the landscape surrounding technology and data privacy evolves, Beckage will draw on this team's deep experience to continue to service clients in class action defense, intellectual property, technology, and cyber claims litigation," said Myriah Jaworski, Beckage's Litigation Team lead. "We are especially fortunate to be able to service the expanding intellectual property needs of our clients with the addition of Joe Zito, a seasoned IP litigator and registered patent attorney."

Joseph Vito, a litigator and registered patent attorney, joins the firm with over 30 years of Intellectual Property experience in a wide scope of industries including agriculture, apparel, automotive, food, fashion, consumer products, electronics, entertainment, manufacturing, media, music, retail, pharmaceutical, and software. Joe has served as lead counsel in numerous bench trials and hearings, over a dozen jury trials, and seven International Trade Commission Investigations. He has represented clients before the United States Supreme Court and Federal District and Appellate Courts in nineteen U.S. states, and the District of Columbia. He has over 40 reported decisions, several of which are precedential, from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Brian Myers joins Beckage with over a decade of experience as a seasoned litigation attorney representing clients from sole proprietorships to Fortune 500 companies in complex litigation matters. He has guided clients through all stages of litigation, including trials and arbitrations in both state and federal courts and before multiple administrative agencies throughout the country. Brian has focused experience in cases stemming from breach of technology contracts and has defended clients in class action proceedings under the Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA"), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act ("FDCPA"), Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA"), and Fair Housing Act ("FHA").

Chirag Patel is a commercial and technology attorney with experience in e-commerce, data privacy compliance and protection, vendor MSAs and contracts, advertising, consumer protection, class actions, and trade secrets. Chirag has represented clients in multimillion-dollar contract disputes involving e-commerce (SaaS) solutions and conducted compliance reviews under the Restore Online Shoppers Confidence Act (ROSCA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulations, as well as master contract reviews covering intellectual property rights, data ownership, and terms of service. He has acted as lead counsel in litigation matters covering breach of contract, consumer finance, class action claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and state analogs.

About Beckage: Beckage is a women-owned law firm that focuses on technology, data security, and privacy. Beckage attorneys counsel clients on matters pertaining to data security and privacy compliance, commercial litigation and class action defense, incident response, government investigations, intellectual property, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital currencies, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and 5G networks. Beckage has offices from California to New York. Learn more at Beckage.com.

