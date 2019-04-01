Beckage PLLC, A Leading Data Security And Privacy Law Firm, Announces Three Attorneys Have Earned CIPP/E Recognition

NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckage PLLC members Jennifer A. Beckage, Daniel Greene, and Myriah V. Jaworski, have earned the ANSI-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credential through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

"Given the increasingly global nature of privacy laws and litigation, it is important to our clients that we are fully equipped to navigate their national and international compliance obligations," said Jaworski, a former Department of Justice attorney and member at Beckage PLLC. "This certification is in recognition of our commitment to our clients evolving needs in the data protection and privacy realm."

"This certification underscores the importance of regulations like the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to American businesses" added Greene. "The GDPR potentially sets a new global standard for the treatment of personal information, and our clients have taken notice and look to us for our rigorous experience and effective guidance."

"Beckage PLLC is the only known law firm in Western New York with three CIPP/E attorneys on its team," noted Beckage, who is managing director of the firm. "I am proud of the team of privacy professionals assembled at Beckage PLLC and of the confidence our clients place in us to keep them abreast of the ever-changing regulatory landscape as it relates to compliance and litigation matters."

Both Jennifer A. Beckage and Myriah V. Jaworski are also ANSI-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professionals/United States (CIPP/US).

Beckage PLLC is a law firm focused only on tech, data security and privacy law for its national clients, with offices in Buffalo, N.Y. and New York City. Beckage assists clients with all matters related to technology and privacy from regulatory compliance and contracting, data breach response, and representing clients in national putative class actions and privacy litigation. Beckage attorneys are former technologists, regulators, and business owners who bring a practical approach to their work. They represent global clients in many industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, health and fitness, education, and athletics, hospitality, and entertainment. Beckage provides counsel on all aspects of clients' privacy and data security programs and regularly works with technical and business stakeholders to mitigate security and privacy risk. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

The CIPP/E and CIPP/US certifications are offered by the IAPP, the global-not-for-profit organization that was the first to publicly establish standards in professional education and testing for privacy and data protection. The CIPP/E encompasses pan-European and national data protection laws, the European model for privacy enforcement, key privacy terminology and practical concepts concerning the protection of personal data and trans-border data flows.

