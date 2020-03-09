Beckage PLLC Recently Certified as a Women-Owned Business

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, Beckage PLLC, a leading technology and privacy law firm announced today that it has received the respected Minority and/or Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification from New York State. Beckage is proud to have the Certification of New York's MWBE Program, which enables it to be listed as an approved and qualified woman-owned business for companies committed to diversity.

Beckage has continuously served as a trailblazer in the technology and legal space, distinguishing itself with a unique group of experienced technologists committed to this fast-moving legal landscape. Beckage is unparalleled in its commitment to supporting and elevating women in law and technology, and for its work to make the legal industry a more inclusive and diversified field.

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Beckage PLLC's founder and Managing Director said, "We are honored to officially be designated MWBE Certified. This distinction will provide us increased opportunities to extend our focused offerings and services in a landscape where technology is truly the foundation of almost every type of organization. Companies that have the need or desire to diversify their business partnerships can now utilize Beckage PLLC to fulfill those diversity requirements."

In addition to being a women-owned business enterprise, a core mission of Beckage is to support girls and women in STEM. The firm is a regular supporter of STEM events and programs, and actively recruits and refers work to women and minority-owned businesses.

Beckage advises clients nationwide on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former federal regulators, in-house counsels of international companies, technology entrepreneurs, business owners, public-company executives, former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and current Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Beckage's offices are located at 420 Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y., and 3 Columbus Circle in New York. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

