Becklar, LLC And BV Investment Partners Complete Transaction on New Partnership

OGDEN, Utah, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Becklar, LLC, parent company of both AvantGuard Monitoring Centers and Freeus, announced today that it has partnered with Boston-based BV Investment Partners. The Edmonds Group served as exclusive financial adviser to Becklar.

Becklar was formed in 2017 by Josh Garner to unite the complementary Freeus and AvantGuard businesses under one entity. Freeus is the leading North American provider of mobile personal emergency response system ("PERS") solutions to life safety, security and technology businesses. AvantGuard is one of the leading wholesale monitoring providers in North America offering critical event response services to the security, fire, PERS and IoT industries across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Josh Garner, CEO of Becklar said, "We are very excited to join forces with BV. They are a leading middle-market private equity firm that focuses on tech-enabled business services, software and IT services sectors. Their strategic perspective will benefit us immensely. Further, our partnership will allow Becklar to continue it impressive growth, both organically and through acquisitions."

"Henry Edmonds and his team provided us with sage counsel throughout our negotiations and helped us reach a win-win outcome for both ourselves and BV," said Garner.

BV Managing Director Justin Garrison added, "We believe Josh and the Becklar team have built an outstanding company. We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to work with them over the coming years."

About Becklar, LLC

Becklar LLC is the parent company of independently operated sister companies, AvantGuard and Freeus.

About AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, LLC

AvantGuard provides professional third party monitoring and event response services to dealers throughout North America in the security alarm, PERS, and IoT industries. For more information on AvantGuard visit www.agmonitoring.com .

About Freeus, LLC

Freeus is a wholesale provider of revolutionary mobile medical alerts, powered by its award-winning Orion platform. For more information on Freeus, visit www.freeus.com .

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners is one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has invested $3.6 billion, actively targeting investments in the business services, software and IT services industries. For more information, please visit www.bvlp.com .

About The Edmonds Group, LLC

The Edmonds Group is a specialized investment bank focused on recurring revenue businesses with a particular emphasis on the security alarm industry, the PERS industry and related verticals. The Edmonds Group has closed over 60 transactions representing $4 billion in transaction value since its inception in 2004. For more information on The Edmonds Group, visit www.theedmondsgroup.com .

Becklar LLC

4699 Harrison Blvd.

Ogden, Utah 84403

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Becklar