Beckman Coulter Completes First In A Series Of Antibody Neutralization Studies

In this first study, a total of 162 individual patient samples representing 62 SARS-CoV-2 PCR positive samples (≥ 20 days after onset of symptoms) and 100 blood donors samples collected before COVID-19 outbreak were used to evaluate agreement between the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG assay and a SARS-CoV-2 surrogate viral neutralization test that can detect circulating neutralization antibodies (≥ 20% inhibition). The findings demonstrate that Beckman Coulter's Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG serology assay may be useful as an aid in identifying patients with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection in conjunction with clinical presentation and other laboratory tests.

"This is the first in a series of antibody neutralization studies being conducted at Beckman Coulter to help us understand the neutralizing properties of antibodies detected by our SARS-CoV-2 serology assay," said Shamiram Feinglass, M.D., MPH, chief medical officer for Beckman Coulter. "Detecting neutralizing antibodies is especially important because they can prevent the virus from interacting with host cells which they then seek to infect and destroy. It is through the work of these neutralizing antibodies that the body exhibits its immune response. While the length of a body's immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still unknown, it is known that neutralizing antibodies are the ones that play a key role in creating a more sustained immune response."

The Genscript assay utilized in the experiment uses purified RBD protein from the viral spike protein and the host cell receptor, ACE2, to mimic the virus-host interaction in an ELISA plate well. This highly specific interaction can then be blocked by specific neutralizing antibodies in patient sera in the same manner as in a conventional virus neutralization assay.

About the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG and IgM assays and suite of testing solutions

Beckman Coulter's IgG and IgM assays are part of a suite of testing solutions the company is offering to guide clinical and public health decision making during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also developing a SARS-CoV-2 quantitative IgG assay and an antigen diagnostic test. These solutions are being designed to provide clinicians valuable information for decision making while caring for patients suffering from COVID-19. The Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG and IgM assays detect antibodies directed to the receptor binding domain of the spike protein of the novel coronavirus that is driving the ongoing global pandemic. It is believed that these antibodies have the potential to be neutralizing. Additionally, the Access SARS-CoV-2 IgG and IgM assays can be used with a variety of Beckman Coulter analyzers, including the high-throughput DxI 800 designed for large labs, to the DxI 600 for mid-sized labs and the DxCi and Access 2 analyzers for smaller labs and healthcare clinics. The assays can be seamlessly integrated into existing workflows without batch processing.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

