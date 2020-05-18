Beckman Coulter launches DxH 690T mid-volume hematology analyzer, featuring the Early Sepsis Indicator in U.S. market

Hematology analysis is a critical part of triaging patients in urgent care settings. The DxH 690T brings mid-volume laboratories advanced features such as the Early Sepsis Indicator (ESId) available on Beckman Coulter's larger high-volume analyzer, the DxH900. ESId is a novel FDA-cleared, hematology-based cellular biomarker included as part of a standard CBC with differential, which is designed to help emergency department physicians identify adult patients with sepsis or at increased risk of developing sepsis.

"Managing increased demand for testing, while maximizing resource efficiency is top of mind for laboratorians even in the best of circumstances," said Peter Soltani, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of the hematology business unit at Beckman Coulter. "For mid-volume labs, this is no exception. The DxH 690T reports high confidence results and improves turnaround time by reducing procedural steps and manual touchpoints, making it an ideal solution to help relieve some of this burden. The DxH 690T also supports standardization across hospital networks to a single platform—DxH 900 for larger-volume labs and DxH 690T for mid-volume."

The DxH 690T applies Beckman Coulter's core hematology technologies—the enhanced Coulter Principle, VCS 360 and DataFusion—to streamline throughput, minimize reflex testing and reduce manual interventions. Utilizing these technologies for high-resolution analysis of cells in their near native-states, the DxH 690T ensures mid-volume laboratories can achieve the right results the first time without unnecessary reflex or repeats.

Commercially available worldwide today, the DxH 690T builds on Beckman Coulter's strength and history in hematology innovation and complements its broad hematology portfolio, including the DxH 520 for low-volume, the DxH 900 for high-volume and the DxH connected workcell solutions for ultra-high-volume facilities.

For more information on the DxH 690T or Beckman Coulter's full portfolio of hematology solutions, visit www.BeckmanCoulter.com/DxH690T.

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

