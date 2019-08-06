Beckman Coulter MicroScan Wins IMV ServiceTrak™ Best System Performance for the Second Year in a Row

"Overall quality and reliability are the most important attributes affecting customer satisfaction. In fact, reliability was mentioned by 54% of survey respondents, which proves to me that Beckman Coulter MicroScan is deserving of our award," said, Craig Overpeck, CEO of IMV. "For more than 20 years, IMV has been tracking the clinical laboratory space, and awarding organizations that are committed to achieving excellence in these important areas. We are excited and proud to congratulate Beckman Coulter on winning the Best System Performance award in the AST/ID category for the second year in a row."

"We are thrilled to receive this very important industry recognition once again. This achievement marks another significant step in our commitment to quality and mission to provide healthcare professionals the most accurate organism identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing information," said Joseph Repp, president of Beckman Coulter's microbiology business. "Our MicroScan team continues to focus on applying the DBS Toolkit to drive customer uptime and ensure result accuracy. Notably, we have experienced a greater than 66%1 reduction in emergency service calls over the past four years. Our products provide gold-standard2 MIC accuracy through direct, growth-based technology. Our commitment to accuracy in susceptibility testing, combined with our industry-leading system performance, enables microbiologists to provide physicians and pharmacies with the information necessary to treat patients in a timely, targeted manner."

An IMV survey respondent also commented, "their [Beckman Coulter's] instrument has been an absolute workhorse. I've been very impressed by the quality of instrumentation."

For more than 40 years, the WalkAway family of instruments has delivered trusted detection of emerging and critical antimicrobial resistance, and is designed with ease of use and streamlined workflows as focal points. MicroScan was purchased by Beckman Coulter in 2015 and has since invested into several focus areas including system reliability. Beckman Coulter continues to invest in its microbiology solutions which enable laboratories to optimize patient care while reducing risk and the operational burden associated with detecting emerging antimicrobial resistance.

"Beckman Coulter is committed to delivering solutions that elevate performance and advance patient care," continued Repp. "As we continue to improve antibiotic testing solutions to address emerging resistance challenges, MicroScan system reliability, performance, and accuracy will remain our top priority."

For more information on the MicroScan WalkAway family of instruments, please visit http://beckmancoulter.com/microbiology.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

1Micro OpCo Core Value Drivers report

2Kalorama United States Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 2017, pg. 878.

