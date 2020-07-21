Beckman Coulter Wins SelectScience Awards for Best New Clinical Instrumentation and Customer Service of the Year

The annual Scientists' Choice Awards celebrate the laboratory products and manufacturers that make the biggest difference to the science industry. Scientists are invited to nominate, review and vote for products and services online. SelectScience began the Scientists' Choice Awards in 2007 to enable scientists to voice their opinions on the best new laboratory products in several different categories. Nominations are collected and assessed by SelectScience editors, and the most popular nominations are put to public vote. Scientists are then invited to vote for their favorite products within each category, with the winners announced at scientific conferences throughout the year.

"Our team is excited and honored to receive these awards from the scientific community," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, president of Beckman Coulter. "Delivering quality products and providing excellent customer service are top priorities. These important recognitions underscore our commitment to empowering laboratorians and medical professionals with the tools they need to support patient care and drive positive healthcare outcomes."

Beckman Coulter received the Customer Service of the Year award for receiving consistently positive after-sales service feedback from clinical scientists via SelectScience reviews in 2019. Additionally, voted for by clinical scientists across the globe, the award for Best New Clinical Instrument of 2019 went to the DxA 5000, Total Laboratory Automation System.

Laboratories are highly focused on enhancing patient care by driving faster turnaround time, delivering quality results and improving laboratory operations. The DxA 5000 helps laboratories meet these challenges through a collection of patented innovations that deliver rapid and consistent turnaround time, provide a new level of comprehensive pre-analytical sample quality detection, and reduce the number of manual processing steps to significantly improve laboratory efficiency. Designed with a sharp focus on sample-quality assessment, the system screens each sample at multiple points to help reduce the risk of errors and alert laboratorians if action is needed.

For more information on the DxA 5000 or Beckman Coulter's award winning customer service, please visit BeckmanCoulter.com/DxA or BeckmanCoulter.com/DxS.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

