Beckman Coulter's new urinalysis solution improves laboratory workflow by significantly reducing manual reviews to 4%(1) and cutting sample processing time by up to 78%(2)

A routine urinalysis is one the most frequently ordered tests, representing up to 30% of all samples received in the lab 3 . Many of these samples require a lab technician to perform a manual inspection, which causes workflow disruption and a substantial increase in workload. Whether it is confirming the analyzer's findings or identifying unique particle types, manual microscopic reviews are time-consuming and can take up to six times longer per sample than with an automated system 4 .

Automating the routine urinalysis workflow with the DxU Iris Workcell reduces sample subjectivity and variability, helping laboratories of all sizes standardize processes, drive faster turnaround time and deliver quality results.

"There is no doubt that the pandemic has intensified pressure on the clinical laboratory," said Dr. Peter Soltani, senior vice president & general manager, hematology, urinalysis & workflow information technology solutions at Beckman Coulter. "In this pressurized environment, manual reviews are particularly onerous because they are labor-intensive, taking time and focus away from scientific work. We designed the DxU Iris Workcell to allow urinalysis operators to automatically classify sediment particles, minimizing the need for human intervention."

The DxU Iris Workcell pairs the DxU 850m Iris or DxU 840m Iris urine microscopy analyzer with the Arkray AUTION MAX™ 4030 urine chemistry analyzer to create a scalable, fully automated urinalysis solution. The workcell was developed with proprietary Digital Flow Morphology technology with Auto-Particle Recognition (APR) Software to enable laboratories to deliver standardized results using artificial intelligence (AI). This industry-leading technology isolates, identifies and characterizes urine particles to provide immediate, accurate and reproducible results verified directly on the screen.

"As a Med Tech, it's important for me that any new analyzer we bring into the lab makes the workflow better and is easy to use with minimal maintenance. The DxU Iris has several features that can help med techs work more efficiently. One such feature is that the user guide with the key reference information is on the main screen," said Jennifer Soria, a hematology section coordinator for a medical group in Florida. "I love the new Load and Unload station as it can hold multiples racks, allowing users to work in other areas of the lab while processing urine samples."

The DxU Iris Workcell is designed for high-volume laboratories and features:

An optional Load and Unload station that increases the capacity of racks for a total of 190 onboard samples

Intuitive software user interface to comfortably navigate the analyzer menu, access key reference information and simplify user training in a format aligned across multiple Beckman Coulter instruments including hematology, chemistry and immunoassay

Connectivity with Beckman Coulter's advanced informatics software solutions: PROService remote service tool, DxONE Command Central remote monitoring, and REMISOL Advance middleware

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology, and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing and found in hospitals, reference laboratories, and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes, and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics, and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. A subsidiary of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter, Inc. is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

