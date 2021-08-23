Beck's Purchases Bayer Facility In Beaman, Iowa

ATLANTA, Ind., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beck's is pleased to announce the purchase of the Bayer processing plant in Beaman, Iowa, for the use of soybean production and processing. The fully operational site in Grundy County will provide Beck's with soybean seed processing capabilities and additional warehousing.

"At Beck's, we base our growth and acquisition strategy and decisions with a focus on helping farmers succeed," said Sonny Beck, CEO of Beck's. "As we continue to expand into new states and grow our customer base, our family of employees and farmer-dealers remain dedicated to providing exceptional localized service. This new facility will allow Beck's to maximize efficiency, stay ahead of demand, and deliver products faster."

Ten of the former full-time Bayer employees have been hired on by Beck's to continue operations at the Beaman facility, allowing a seamless transition this fall and winter to ensure soybean seed is ready for spring 2022 planting. The facility features approximately 30,000 square feet of warehousing and is configured with all the modern equipment necessary for Beck's to process and treat one million units of soybeans per year. In addition to the new facility in Beaman, Beck's has three other permanent locations in Iowa, including a processing and distribution facility in Mount Pleasant, a research facility in Marshalltown, and a distribution and Practical Farm Research (PFR)® site in Colfax.

"Situated fifteen minutes north of our Marshalltown, Iowa facility and approximately an hour northeast of our Colfax location, the addition of this new facility will take the pressure off of our distribution channels," said Beck. "More importantly, it will help us ensure we are fulfilling our customer's soybean needs quickly and efficiently. We're excited to put down roots in Beaman and for the opportunity to provide our growing family of customers with more regionally selected, grown, and processed soybeans."

As the largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States, Beck's has seen tremendous growth over the past several decades and has doubled in size in the past six years alone. Today, Beck's is the third-largest corn and soybean brand in the United States, offering the world's most diverse access to genetics and traits. Beck's lineup of high-yielding corn, soybeans, wheat, and alfalfa are treated with Escalate™ yield enhancement system, a proprietary seed treatment, and backed by a 100% Free Replant Policy. Beck's also offers an extensive lineup of cover crops, forages, and milo/grain sorghum. In addition, Beck's industry-leading PFR program brings farmer-focused research to the farm management process.

About Beck's

Beck's- Farmers At Heart® - revolutionized the customer seed buying experience by remaining true to a foundation built on faith, family, and farming. Founded in 1937, Beck's appreciates the farmers who have helped them become the largest family-owned retail seed company and the third-largest seed brand in the United States. The Beck family is now in its fifth generation of family members who work in the business to honor God and help farmers succeed. The Beck family and team of employees help farmers achieve success from generation to generation through authentic customer experiences, product diversity, seed quality, and performance. With a home office located in Atlanta, Ind., Beck's serves farmers throughout the Midwest and Mid-South. For more information about Beck's, visit http://www.beckshybrids.com/. Follow Beck's on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

