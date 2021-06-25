Becky G Launches Treslúce Beauty, A Brand Rooted In Celebrating The Latinx Community

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching June 25th, global superstar, actress, social activist and beauty maven Becky G introduces her Latinx-inspired brand, Treslúce Beauty. Inspired by Latinx culture and made for all, the brand is dedicated to paying homage and uplifting Latinx creators, while honoring the unique beauty within each and every Treslúce Beauty consumer.

Becky G partnered with beauty brand incubator, Madeby Collective, to create an innovative, vivid world of color in a conscious beauty line that will highlight communities and always give back in an intentional way, supporting Latinx artists and artisans across the U.S. and Latin America.

As a second-generation Mexican-American, Becky G has always been devoted to shining a light on her humble beginnings, family values and Latinx identity. As an authority in beauty, serving as the youngest CoverGirl to date, she is determined to present positive change, and acknowledge Latinx creators, consumers and tastemakers who are the driving force in today's beauty economy. The first collection is inspired by Becky G's Mexican heritage and future collections will seek to celebrate all Latinx cultures.

"Growing up, I never really saw people who looked like me represented, especially when it came to ads for beauty brands. My inspiration for Treslúce came from wanting to put more diverse faces at the forefront of beauty. Being Mexican-American, my Mexican heritage was also very much an inspiration. I wanted to highlight it in a very special way, along with all the other beautiful Latinx cultures within our community."

The brand has developed high-performance, conscious, vegan-friendly formulations that deliver high-impact artistry, with the mission to encourage beauty aficionados to tap into their inner artist. Additionally, the line is cruelty-free, and packaging as well as formulas, are infused with Latinx sourced ingredients and art. A key ingredient is blue agave sourced from Jalisco, Mexico. The soothing and nurturing Mexican blue agave delivers a unique softness improving the skin texture, and is derived in a sustainable way from the nectar of the plant.

Treslúce Beauty will be launching with six products including: "I Am" Shadow Palette, "Like An Artista" 8pc Brush Set, "Ilusión" Premium Lashes (Sueño 3D, Fantasy 5D, Deseo 6D), "Intenso" Liners (15 shades), "Mi Tesoro" Lash Case, and "Super Fácil 2-in-1 Lash Applicator". Prices range $8-$35.00.

Media Contact: Danielle Alvarez [email protected]

SOURCE Madeby Collective