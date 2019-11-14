Becoming Independent Opens December 5 In San Rafael, Expands Service To Marin County

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Becoming Independent (BI), the Sonoma County based non-profit social impact organization that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is launching a new location at 777 Grand Avenue, Suite 101, in San Rafael with a community open-house event on December 5. The new 1,945 square foot location will allow BI to extend its day services to clients in Marin County beginning in early December.

"For years, people in San Rafael have been asking us to bring Becoming Independent's services further south," said Luana Vaetoe, CEO of Becoming Independent. "We look forward to becoming an important part of the Marin community."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on December 5, with an open house immediately following from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Making a difference for more than five decades

With one in four American adults living with some sort of disability, the need for help is overwhelming. BI's mission is to give those who need assistance the opportunity to live as engaged and independent members of our community. Established in 1967 by a small but committed group of parents with a vision, BI set out to offer a viable alternative to institutionalizing their adult children with disabilities.

Becoming Independent annually serves approximately 1,000 adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Developmental disabilities are on the rise, with one in six American children ages 3 to 17 diagnosed with a developmental disability. Becoming Independent also serves nearly 200 companies and organizations each year by providing volunteers, employees and services.

As California's progressive leader in helping adults with IDD, Becoming Independent fields a staff of more than 230 and has an annual operating budget of $14 million. BI's services include job training, employment and independent living based on best practices in the field. BI now has multiple locations in Sonoma County in addition to its new Marin County location.

Becoming Independent is launching a campaign in 2020 to ensure its health and sustainability, to serve its neighbors, friends and family members with intellectual and developmental disabilities for the next 50 years.

"Turning challenges into opportunities has always been central to who we are as a Becoming Independent community," said Vaetoe. "Whether it's working with individuals to create adaptive devices that allow them to achieve their goal of living independently, or conjuring up dynamic new business models, we are willing and able to think outside the box creatively and effectively. Often, those rewards are bigger and more profound than we could have even imagined."

About Becoming Independent

Becoming Independent (BI) is one of the North Bay's strongest nonprofit organizations serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Established more than 50 years ago by a group of parents determined to create an alternative to institutionalization for their adult children with disabilities, BI helps people live meaningful and productive lives as engaged and productive members of their community. Additionally, BI has been recognized for program innovations such as developing a cutting edge program for adults with autism, as well as creating three social enterprise businesses that offer competitive employment opportunities for clients, exposure for people with disabilities in the business community, and income that helps supplement BI's budget. Learn more at http://becomingindependent.org.

Contact:

Robin Carr, Landis Communications, Inc.

Phone: 415-971-3991 | Email: bi@landispr.com

SOURCE Becoming Independent

Related Links

https://becomingindependent.org

