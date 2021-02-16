Becton Dickinson Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Patient Experience with Its BD Intevia™ Autoinjector

The solution leverages a modular platform technology that allows rapid customization, optimizing time and cost for pharma companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autoinjector drug delivery market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BD (Becton Dickinson) with a 2020 Global Technology Innovation Award. A part of its differentiated self-injection systems portfolio, the BD Intevia two-step, push-on-skin, handheld autoinjector facilitates high-viscosity biologics delivery for chronic disease therapies.

"BD Intevia's 1-mL and 2.25-mL dose configurations meet the demand for a delivery mechanism for viscous biologics. The drug-device combination improves the self-injection experience in home settings, which, in turn, improves disease management, patient adherence, and quality of life," said Unmesh Lal, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "BD Intevia's 1 mL design configuration integrates the control point feature that allows the autoinjector to probe the target site without getting activated, allowing patients to test the target injection site and choose the location."

BD Intevia™ autoinjector platform delivers biologic medicines of differing viscosities in a well-integrated robust system. Pharmaceutical companies can adapt BD Intevia™ to deliver a range of drug volumes and viscosities without any need to customize the system and subsystem components. BD launched BD Intevia™ 1 mL (viscosity up to 35cP) in 2019 and is currently developing a 2.25 mL version (viscosity up to 40cP). The Intevia™ 2.25 mL is being designed as a patient-centric device, reliably integrated with BD Neopak™ XtraFlow™ prefillable syringes, featuring an 8-millimeter needle with a thinner wall cannula technology. BD enables end-to-end iterative developmental events and requirements such as delivery systems, subsystems, components, manufacturing process requirements, and design controls.

"A partner in the customer assembly and filling process, BD assists pharma customers in installing facilities for filing and assembly equipment at their production site or contract manufacturing organization," noted Lal. "Maintaining a global footprint with manufacturing, commercial, and technical organizations across multiple geographies, BD's breadth of capabilities cements its position as a global leader in self-injection systems."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Contact:

