Bed and Bath Linen Market to Grow by USD 39.28 Billion, Home Furnishings Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bed and bath linen market has been categorized as a part of the global home furnishings market. The parent market, the global home furnishings market, covers products and companies engaged in manufacturing or marketing furniture, bed and bath linen, floor coverings, and decorative products.

The bed and bath linen market size is expected to grow by USD 39.28 billion between 2022 and 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bed and Bath Linen Market 2023-2027

Bed and Bath Linen Market 2023-2027: Scope

The bed and bath linen market report covers the following areas:

Bed and Bath Linen Market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global bed and bath linen market is fragmented, with the presence of various vendors. These vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence. They generally focus on product pricing and positioning to gain a competitive edge over their counterparts. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of linen and the rapid growth in online retail sales of bed and bath linen products will likely intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Acton & Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane & Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., Penney OpCo LLC, Ralph Lauren Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mercury Home Textiles Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Springs Global, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Trident Ltd., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Bed and Bath Linen Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Bed linen



Bath linen

The bed and bath linen market share growth in the bed linen segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes bedsheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, quilts, and others. Bed linen products have various functional benefits as well as health benefits. Linen works as a temperature regulator. In addition, the heat conductivity of linen is five times higher than that of cotton, wool, and other fabrics. Owing to these benefits, bed linen is used in bedsheets, pillows, and various other bedroom-related products.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Australia are the key markets for the bed and bath linen market in the region. The increasing production of bed and bath linen products and the significant rise in imports and exports will facilitate the bed and bath linen market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Bed and Bath Linen Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist bed and bath linen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bed and bath linen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bed and bath linen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the bed and bath linen market vendors

Heated Bedding Market by Product, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The heated bedding market share is expected to increase by USD 111.39 million from 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (heated blankets and throws and heated mattress pad), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Home Furniture and Bedding Market in US by Distribution Channel and Product - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The home furniture and bedding market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 10.86 billion from 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others).

Bed and Bath Linen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Acton & Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., American Textile Systems, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Best Bed Linen Ltd., Crane & Canopy Inc., Frette North America Inc., Hollander Sleep Products LLC, Hunan Mendale Hometextile Co. Ltd., Penney OpCo LLC, Ralph Lauren Corp., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Shanghai Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mercury Home Textiles Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Fuanna Household Products Co. Ltd., Springs Global, Tempur Sealy International Inc., Trident Ltd., Welspun Group, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

