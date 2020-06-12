Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces $1 Million Product Donation to NAACP Empowerment Programs

UNION, N.J., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced a $1 million product donation to the NAACP Empowerment Programs. The donation will provide essential items to the organization and its charity partners, supporting Black communities impacted by COVID-19 and recent unrest across the U.S. The Company is making the donation as part of its recently launched Bringing Home Everywhere program, a $10 million plan that is providing essential home products to communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Like so many, we are appalled and saddened by the scenes we have witnessed and the continued violence and injustice against members of the Black community," said Mark Tritton, President & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond. "We make this $1 million donation to the NAACP to support its extraordinary work for the community and its long-standing action to tackle racial discrimination in this country. Together, we will provide essential help to those communities hardest hit by recent unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic."

"A commitment to diversity and inclusion is at our core, but we recognize that we can and must do more. As we reflect on recent events, we pledge to continue listening, learning, and improving the way we support diversity and the communities we serve in the future," added Tritton.

On May 19, the NAACP, in partnership with the African American Research Collaborative (AARC) and the Equity Research and Innovation Center (ERIC) at Yale School of Medicine, presented new polling detailing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black communities. The poll is the first of its kind, providing deep insight into how Black communities are impacted by and responding to the pandemic.

Derrick Johnson, President & CEO of the NAACP stated, "We welcome Bed Bath & Beyond's support for the NAACP and the Black community. This $1 million donation of essential products will help communities in need and help bring home comforts to families across the nation who have suffered so much as a result of COVID-19 and recent unrest. We look forward to developing a long-standing relationship with Bed Bath & Beyond as we commit to the shared vision of eradicating racial injustice and discrimination."

The Bringing Home Everywhere program was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, the Company has donated essential home, infant, health and personal care items to Good360 and many of its 90,000 charity partners across North America.

Associates and customers can donate to the NAACP directly via the Bringing Home Everywhere page on our website. For more information and to donate to the campaign, please visit: www.bedbathandbeyond.com/bringinghomeeverywhere.

About Bed Bath & Beyond:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca.

About the NAACP

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP's work and our six "Game Changer" issue areas here .

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.