Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

UNION, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that, as previously reported on its Form 8-K filed on April 30, 2020, effective May 4, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond granted equity-based awards, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), to Gustavo Arnal as an inducement material to Mr. Arnal entering into an employment agreement with Bed Bath & Beyond and commencing employment as its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Arnal received an equity-based award of 143,912 restricted stock units which will vest in three substantially equal installments on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, provided in general that Mr. Arnal remains in Bed Bath & Beyond's employ through each applicable vesting date and subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its long-term objectives.

