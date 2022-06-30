Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. appoints new Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Treasury

UNION, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it has named Laura Crossen as Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, and Susie A. Kim as Senior Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, effective immediately.

Ms. Crossen will lead Bed Bath & Beyond's team that is responsible for executing the Company's global accounting operations, financial reporting and tax functions. She has been with Bed Bath & Beyond since 2001 and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Treasury, Tax, and Finance Transformation. Ms. Crossen will continue to report to Gustavo Arnal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Crossen replaces John Barresi, who resigned from the company effective June 10, 2022 to pursue another opportunity.

Susie A. Kim, Vice President of Investor Relations, has been named Senior Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, taking over Ms. Crossen's previous treasury role.

"We are pleased to elevate Laura and Susie, who are accomplished leaders, have deep expertise and understanding of our business, and are ideal fits for these roles," said Gustavo Arnal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Gustavo Arnal added, "I've been impressed by Laura's leadership, financial skills and dedication to our Company. Over Laura's 20-year tenure at Bed Bath & Beyond, she has demonstrated an incredible work ethic and has been an invaluable member of our team. I'm thrilled to remain working with her in this new role and look forward to our organization continuing to benefit from her contributions. I am also pleased to have Susie play an expanded and even more pivotal role in our organization."

About Laura Crossen

Ms. Crossen has been with Bed Bath & Beyond for over 21 years serving various roles of increasing responsibility within the financial and accounting functions at the Company. Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, Laura was a Senior Vice President of Finance at Delia's, a New York City based national multi-channel apparel, accessories and footwear retailer primarily marketed to teenage girls. She began her career with Ernst & Young in their audit practice and spent time as a Manger within their National Retail and Consumer Products Group.

About Susie A. Kim

Ms. Kim joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May 2021 to lead Investor Relations as the Company embarked on a multi-year, strategic transformation. Prior to joining Bed Bath & Beyond, she served as Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations for ABM Industries, where she was one of ABM's youngest executive officers. As Treasurer, Ms. Kim was responsible for ABM's capital structure, cash and liquidity management, and relationship management across the company's syndicate of 16 banks. Ms. Kim was also a member of the company's Culture & Inclusion Advisory Board. She began her career within equity research at Cowen and Company before accepting a finance role at Aéropostale, Inc., a mall-based specialty retailer (previously traded on the NYSE under ticker: ARO). For nine years, Ms. Kim served on the retailer's award-winning investor relations team.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

