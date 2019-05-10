Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Comments on Activist Group's Reduced Slate of Candidates and Lawsuit

UNION, N.J., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today issued the following statement in response to the decision by Legion Partners Asset Management ("Legion"), Macellum Advisors GP ("Macellum") and Ancora Advisors ("Ancora") (collectively the "Activist Group") to reduce its slate of nominees to stand for election at the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders from 16 to 10, and the Activist Group's subsequently filed complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Bed Bath & Beyond and its directors:

As part of our effort to constructively engage with the Activist Group, we have been asking for their input on our business plan and governance, including inviting them to participate in our Board transformation, and continually asking them to disclose who they actually intended to nominate to the Board. After consistently refusing to engage in good faith on these matters, the Activist Group has now finally disclosed who they intend to nominate, and have reduced their 16-person list for our 10-person Board to 10 nominees.

Regarding the complaint filed by the Activist Group with respect to the double-trigger change-of-control provision in the Company's Indenture, the Company has never said that it would not approve the Activist Group's candidates once they were finally named, but rather stated that the Board was considering the request and would act in a manner consistent with the Company's obligations under the Indenture.

The Company has repeatedly asked the Activist Group to allow the Board or a committee of the Board to interview their candidates to seek to ensure that any Board action would be consistent with the Board's fiduciary duty to its shareholders and the Company's obligations under the Indenture. The Activist Group has refused to cooperate and has been unwilling to make their nominees available to be interviewed. To be clear, the Activist Group is asking the Board to take actions that may expose the Company and its shareholders to significant financial and operational risk.

We continue to request that the Activist Group allow the Board, which as of May 1, 2019, includes five new independent directors, to interview their nominees for this purpose. If the Activist Group continues to refuse to let us interview their 10 nominees, the Board will be compelled to assess each of the nominees based solely on information that is publicly available and consistent with the Company's obligations under the Indenture.

Bed Bath & Beyond has attempted to settle with the Activist Group on several occasions and we remain ready and willing to engage constructively with the Activist Group to reach a resolution.

To avoid further misinformation by the Activist Group on this subject and to highlight the disingenuous nature of the Activist Group's allegations included in its complaint, the Company has included the full text of the letter that the Company's legal counsel, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, sent to the Activist Group's counsel only three days ago seeking a consensual resolution to this matter. Of note, the Activist Group did not respond to this letter but instead reduced its slate of candidates by six and filed a complaint.

May 7, 2019

Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman, Esq.

Olshan Frome Wolosky, LLP

1325 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10019

Dear Elizabeth:

The purpose of this letter is to propose a resolution to one disagreement between your clients and our client, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (the "Company"), namely the question of whether the Company's board of directors (the "Board") may approve your clients' purported nominees solely for purposes of the double-trigger change-of-control provision in the Company's First Supplemental Indenture dated July 17, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as you have requested (the "Requested Approval"), without exposing the Company to risk.

As we have consistently stated, the Company is considering the Requested Approval and continues to believe that the appropriate next step is for the Board (or a Committee of the Board) to interview your clients' nominees. To date your clients have been unwilling to make their nominees available for interview (absent an up-front agreement by the Company to cede control of the Company to your clients). Now that the Company has reconstituted the Board, we again request that your clients inform the Company whether they are nominating all 16 individuals they purported to nominate or, if not, who they are in fact intending to nominate for the Board, and make their nominees available for interviews so that the Board can properly consider the Requested Approval. These interviews are needed because the information that your clients have already provided and the business plans proposed by your clients, as well as certain information that the Company has uncovered that was not disclosed by your clients, and the manner in which your clients have been conducting their campaign for control of the Company (including making numerous untrue and misleading statements) raise questions as to the impact that an assumption of control of the Company by your clients and their nominees could have on the Company and its ability to meet its legal obligations, including under the Indenture. While it is not clear that the prior case law on this issue, involving Delaware corporations, Delaware courts and single-trigger put rights, would dictate the outcome here, it is clear even under those prior cases that the Company must act in good faith in determining whether to "approve" nominees for purposes of the Indenture, and allowing your nominees to be interviewed would significantly facilitate the Board's fulfillment of that obligation.

If your clients are not willing to allow their nominees to be interviewed, we request that they agree to indemnify the Company and the Board against any risks and costs resulting from the Requested Approval. Based on your clients' public statements on this subject, they appear to be extremely confident that the Board may grant the Requested Approval (which confidence we presume must be based on your opinion), so such an indemnity should not be problematic for them.

We look forward to hearing back from you as to whether your clients are willing to make their nominees available for interviews, or whether your clients are willing to indemnify the Company and the Board against any risks and costs resulting from the Requested Approval.

As always, the Company reserves all of its rights.

Sincerely,

Trevor S. Norwitz

cc: Allan N. Rauch, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Sabastian V. Niles, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Christopher S. Kiper, Legion Partners Holdings, LLC

Steve Wolosky, Esq., Olshan Frome Wolosky, LLP

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

