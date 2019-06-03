Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. To Announce Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Earnings Results On July 10, 2019

UNION, N.J., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The Company will subsequently host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT with institutional investors and analysts to provide an overview of the Company's performance for the quarter.

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2019 first quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-771-4371, or if international, 1-847-585-4405, using conference ID number 48713230. The replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419, using conference ID number 48713230. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the investor relations section of our website at www.bedbathandbeyond.com.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that is the trusted expert for the home and heartfelt life events. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestics merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

SOURCE Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com

