Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. To Announce Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Results On January 7, 2021

UNION, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced that it will report its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT that day with institutional investors and analysts to provide an overview of the Company's performance for the quarter.

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call and Investor Presentation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s fiscal 2020 third quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-424-8151, or if international, 1-847-585-4422, and enter passcode ID number 8516932#. A live audio webcast of the conference call, along with the sales and earnings press release and supplemental financial disclosures, will also be available on the Investor Relations section of our website at http://bedbathandbeyond.gcs-web.com/investor-relations. The webcast will be available for replay after the call.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

