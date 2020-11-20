BED BATH & BEYOND INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - BBBY

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NasdaqGS: BBBY).

In January 2020, the Company withdrew its previously announced financial guidance completely and reported that its gross margins had dropped by 80 basis points. Then, in February 2020, the Company announced its preliminary 4Q2019 financial results, disclosing "a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues," including that "inventory within certain key categories in the Bed Bath & Beyond assortment was too low or out-of-stock during the period" and that it was "immediately reforming its internal planning and inventory management procedures to master the fundamentals."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Bed Bath & Beyond's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Bed Bath & Beyond shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-bbby/ to learn more.

