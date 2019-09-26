Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches Gift Experiences Category For Wedding Registry In Partnership With VEBO®

The introduction of Gift Experiences comes as an opportune addition to the Bed Bath & Beyond Wedding Registry program. This new launch is only the beginning, furthering the brand's mission of being the experts in wedding registry by expanding traditional registry categories to include creating memories with Gift Experiences as a gifting option. The registry industry is constantly changing and as a leader in the space Bed Bath & Beyond will continue to provide couples with the assortment, tools and services they are looking for to make their registry experience their own.

"We're excited to give registrants and customers the ability to purchase and add gift experiences to their registry as a part of our already robust wedding registry program," said Rob Magarino, Vice President of Lifestages. "We strive to provide our customers with a comprehensive registry experience, giving them the ability to register for gifts that are considered essential by couples including both traditional items like cookware and non-traditional options like experiences. Creating a registry is about building a life together and with the inclusion of experiences, we can help couples create everlasting memories at home and beyond."

Bed Bath & Beyond and VEBO worked diligently to bring couples an assortment of experiences that would be both unforgettable and unique to their new life together. To ensure our registrants could find the right experience for their personality eight different personas were created. Gift experiences has something for everyone; with sub-categories for Travelers, Thrill Seekers, Culture Buffs, Outdoor Explorers, Wellness Enthusiasts, Foodies, Fitness Fanatics and Artsy Couples.

"Bed Bath & Beyond is a market leader and continues to differentiate in their offerings for guiding customers through celebrating major life events from moving into a new home to registering for a wedding. VEBO has spent several years building partnerships with thousands of experience partners, including spas, wineries, and adventure travel companies and we are incredibly excited to bring our experience offerings to the customers and registrants at Bed Bath & Beyond," said Cody Sudmeier, CEO and Co-Founder of VEBO.

The Gift Experiences category is available across all of the available registries at Bed Bath & Beyond and can be purchased as gifts outside of the registry platform. You can find all available experiences at http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/category/experiences-registry--gifts/all-registry-gifts-experiences/16088/ .

VEBO is a wedding registry for experiences. VEBO partners with providers throughout the US and internationally. VEBO offers engaged couples the opportunity to register for experiences such as winetasting, cooking classes, spa days, and skydiving. Cody Sudmeier is the Founder and CEO. Sudmeier previously cofounded Agility Solutions. Under Sudmeier's leadership, Agility Solutions was twice recognized as Denver's Fastest Growing Private Company. For more information, please visit http://www.vebolife.com .

