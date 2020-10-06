Bed Bath & Beyond® Unveils Plan To Bring A Little Holiday Magic Back With Inspiration, Value And Ease This Season

UNION, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (NASDAQ: BBBY) today unveiled its plan to bring a little holiday magic back with inspirational ideas and products, faster, safer and more convenient shopping services, and great value all season long. The Company will make it easier than ever to shop for the holidays with the addition of Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery this year, while it offers customers opportunities to save more than ever throughout the season.

Cindy Davis, Chief Brand Officer of Bed Bath & Beyond and President of Decorist said, "At a time when our homes are the epicenter of our lives, we want to help our customers celebrate old traditions and create new ones, by making sure there's no place like home this holiday season. Customers can shop with speed and certainty by using our Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store, Curbside Pickup or Same Day Delivery services, and we'll provide inspirational ideas and great value throughout the holidays on everything from seasonal décor to home essentials or thoughtful gifts. So, whether you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the first time, need a last-minute present for friends or family, or just want to bring a little holiday magic to your home, we'll be here to help make the holidays special."

Inspirational Ideas & Tips

Wherever our customers are shopping and engaging with us this holiday season, we will provide easy solutions, thoughtful gifts, relevant tips, and inspiring ideas throughout our website, marketing and social channels. We've tapped Decorist, our online interior design service to provide holiday decorating and entertaining inspiration from our community of designers, including state-of-the art 3D renderings and blog posts.

Fast & Convenient Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond will help customers spend more time celebrating with loved ones this year, with hassle-free, fast and convenient omnichannel shopping services like free Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and Curbside Pickup, as well as the newly introduced Same Day Delivery service. Customers in eligible zip codes can shop online for products that are available for same day delivery at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com, and select the option for Same Day Delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a personal shopper from the Company's Same Day Delivery partner Shipt will pick up the item at the local store and deliver to the customer's home for as little as $4.99.

Great Value Throughout the Season

Bed Bath & Beyond will provide great ways to save throughout the season, including:

Get a Jump on the Holiday

Bed Bath & Beyond's Beyond+® loyalty program is the secret savings tool this holiday season. For only $29 annually, members receive 20% off, every time they shop, and will also enjoy free standard shipping throughout the year, special previews of deals during the season, plus a special bonus during Black Friday week.

From Sunday, October 4 th through Saturday, October 31 st customers receive a $29 bonus card (valid for 30 days, upon receipt) when they purchase a Beyond+ membership by visiting http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/BPbonus . It's like getting your membership free!

From Wednesday, October 7 th through Saturday, October 10 th , customers will earn $25 in My Funds Rewards (valid for 30 days) when they spend $75 . These early holiday deals will offer savings on key categories including bedding, bath and kitchen items to help customers prepare for the holiday season.

All customers will earn $50 in My Funds Rewards (valid for 30 days) when they spend $200 online including on Curbside Pickup, Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and Same Day Delivery orders, on both Tuesday, October 13 th and Wednesday, October 14 th .

The Company is excited to introduce two exciting extended saving programs for our customers on top products throughout the season.



Gift of the Week: Starting Friday, October 16 th through Wednesday, December 23 rd , each week for three days only, we'll provide customers with inspiration and meaningful savings on thoughtful and cozy gifts.

Holiday Daily Deals: Beginning Monday, November 2 nd and concluding on Thursday, December 24 th , customers can shop one hot item at a great price every day.

Bed Bath & Beyond will be offering its best savings of the season with expanded Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers across multiple days so customers can shop safely with omnichannel services and save with confidence.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

