Bed Head Panel Market Size Worth $3.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bed head panel market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing volume of chronic care patients and rising investments in healthcare infrastructural development are driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on specialty, the ICU segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2019. The increasing rate of ICU admission due to high prevalence of chronic diseases, fatal injuries, and aging population is expected to support segment growth

On the basis of end use, the hospitals segment dominated the overall market with a revenue share of 43.5% in 2019 owing to increasing number of hospitals and rising government funding for hospitals. For instance, the government of Australia provides 41.0% of the public hospital funding and 24.0% of the private hospital funding

Europe dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37.9% in 2019 due to high incidence rate of chronic disorders and extensive public funding in the healthcare system

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Bed Head Panel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Specialty (ICU, Surgical), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bed-head-panel-market

Increase in the number of patients needing medical care is expected to propel market growth. For instance, escalating geriatric population, surging prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases has resulted in significant increase in hospital admissions for critical care. This, in turn, has led to uplifting demand for bed head panels installation in healthcare settings.

Emergence of highly sophisticated hospitals such as super-specialty and multi-specialty hospitals will increase the demand for the installation of bed head panels. For instance, according to American Hospital Association statistics in 2020, there were 6,146 acute care and critical access hospitals in the U.S.

Furthermore, growing funding on healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is anticipated to support market growth. For instance, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) launched the initiative- "Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries and Emerging Markets" aim to improve the healthcare services for large segments of the population.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bed head panel market on the basis of specialty, end-use, and region:

Bed Head Panel Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

ICU



Surgical



Others

Bed Head Panel End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Bed Head Panel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Bed Head Panel Market

Precision UK Ltd

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Novair Medical

Amcaremed Medical

Amico Group of Companies

DrAger

BIOLUME

BeaconMedaes

Silbermann

INMED

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Nurse Call Systems Market – The global nurse call systems market size was valued to be around USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11.0% during the forecast period.

The global nurse call systems market size was valued to be around in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 11.0% during the forecast period. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market – The global ambulatory surgery center market size was valued at USD 75.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

The global ambulatory surgery center market size was valued at in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Hybrid Imaging Market – The global hybrid imaging market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.