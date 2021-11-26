Bedding Market Size to grow by USD 25.42 bn | Increasing Popularity of Low-profile Beds to Boost Growth | Technavio

The bedding market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The bedding market report covers the following areas:

Bedding Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Download a Free Sample for additional information about the contribution of each segment of the market

Bedding Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The increasing popularity of low-profile beds, rising number of housing units, and high durability will offer immense growth opportunities. However, greater availability of low-cost products, high-cost bedding brands, and large presence of the unorganized industry players will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Bedding Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bedding market, including Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., BEDLAM, Best Bed Linen Ltd., Boll and Branch LLC, Crane and Canopy Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Pacific Coast Feather Co., Peacock Alley, and Serena and Lily Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the bedding market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Bedding Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. Based on our analysis, APAC is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 45% of the growth of the market, during the forecast period. The key countries for the bedding market in the region are China and India. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate. Therefore, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the bedding market in APAC is expected to be driven by the rising number of housing units.

Bedding Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bedding market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bedding market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bedding market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bedding market vendors

Related Reports:

Pillows Market: The pillows market has been segmented by application (cotton pillows, memory foam pillows, down and feather pillows, and other pillows) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The pillows market has been segmented by application (cotton pillows, memory foam pillows, down and feather pillows, and other pillows) and geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ). Bed and Bath Linen Market: The bed and bath linen market has been segmented by product (bed linen and bath linen) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Bedding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acton and Acton Ltd., American Textile Co., BEDLAM, Best Bed Linen Ltd., Boll and Branch LLC, Crane and Canopy Inc., Icahn Enterprises L.P., Pacific Coast Feather Co., Peacock Alley, and Serena and Lily Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio