BEDGEAR® Elevates Ross Stuart to Acting President Asia-Pacific

Upon joining forces with the company in 2017, Ross established an Asia-Pacific BEDGEAR corporate office in Sydney, Australia. Since establishing a first presence in the region, Stuart has secured partnerships across key countries. After launching numerous stand-alone BEDGEAR stores and 'experience centers,' hundreds of retail distributors are now offering BEDGEAR bedding products to Asia-Pacific consumers. Each BEDGEAR store embraces the brand's approach to personalization and an interactive in-store shopping experience.

"I am proud of the journey Ross and I have experienced in establishing the BEDGEAR brand in the Asia-Pacific region that has resulted in rapid success," said BEDGEAR founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "We are now ready to support Ross in running this region independent of our United States operations, allowing him to quickly concentrate resources that are country specific to this vibrant market. With remarkable recent achievements in Thailand and Korea, we will strengthen our business in Australia, a market whose people are close to my heart as the area is on a course to mirror our path to success within the US."

BEDGEAR is also creating a strong digital presence in Asia-Pacific. Stuart oversaw the launch of BEDGEAR's upgraded bedgear.com/au website that fully encompasses the brand. With the easy-to-navigate PillowID™ quiz, online shoppers can quickly find their fit for a personalized Performance pillow based on their body shape, temperature preference and sleep position. The website offers an assortment of the brand's breathable mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors and other bedding essentials.

"Each country in the Asia-Pacific region is unique, and all aspects of the BEDGEAR brand from education to an online presence must be fine-tuned to match the culture of a specific region," said Stuart. "Having an entrepreneur mindset, I firmly believe in 'what got us here will not necessarily take us to the next level.' In other words, pivoting from trailblazing mode to development mode requires a strategic re-set. BEDGEAR will continue to innovate by providing unmatched breathable bedding products."

Globally, BEDGEAR has served more than 14 million consumers and is represented in 4,000 retail stores. There are about 400 BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shops™ within retail doors and more than 100 stand-alone BEDGEAR stores.

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are temperature neutral and instant cooling and maximizes airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief of One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure less returned goods are being sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of professional athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, blankets, pet beds as well as travel, kids and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

