Summary

The "Bedroom Furniture 2018", report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the bedroom furniture market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.



The report focuses on beds, mattresses and other bedroom furniture. Consumer data is based on our 2018 UK bedroom survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.



Bedroom furniture remains furniture's most resilient sub-sector, supported by bed replacements being rarely deferred.The growing awareness of the health benefits of mattresses is seeing customers more willing to trade up.



Growth in part-furnished rental properties is encouraging small furniture sales, while the shrinking sizes of UK homes means greater desire for innovative storage solutions.With the big players investing extensively on e-commerce, and smaller pureplays, such as Wayfair, seeing their profiles rise, online sales continue to grow rapidly.



By 2023 they are forecast to be 30.5% of all spending, up from 21.8% in 2018.



Scope

- By 2023, over 30% of spend in bedroom will occur online as customers become more confident about making larger purchases online, including mattresses and retailers develop their multichannel offer.

- Dreams has overtaken Bensons for Beds as the UK's largest bedroom specialist, a spectacular turnaround after being bought out of pre-pack administration in 2013.

- 61.1% of mattress shoppers that did not buy through a pureplay would buy a mattress online without testing it as its 100 night trial and positive word of mouth from consumers encourages customers to try.



Reasons to buy

- Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in the bedroom furniture market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

- Understand how drivers of bedroom furniture, such as price, quality, design and innovation, change in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential.

- Gain a better understanding of the customer shopping journey for bedroom furniture and understand how online is changing this journey

- Recognise the issues within the burgenoing mattress-in-a-box sector using consumer data and how multichannel retailers can capitalise on the growth in this sector

- See which retailers are set to gain share in 2018 and beyond and the reasons behind this.



