Bedroom Furniture Market - 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Rising standard of Living, Leading to the Increased Introduction of Premium Products | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bedroom furniture market size is expected to grow by USD 45.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.91% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The rising standard of living, leading to the increased introduction of premium products is notably driving the global bedroom furniture market growth. Both developed and developing countries are witnessing growth in the population of high net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and a gradual increase in preference for a luxurious lifestyle. With the rise in disposable income, consumers' spending capacity and their expenditure on luxury goods and services are increasing. The increased income levels can be attributed to the rise in the population of working women. With the rise in the number of working women, the number of dual-income households has increased. This has raised the number of independent dwellings across the globe and increased the need for bedroom furniture in residential establishments. The increased consumer spending on luxury bedroom furnishing products is expected to drive the global bedroom furniture market growth during the forecast period.
Bedroom Furniture Market: Distribution channel Landscape
The bedroom furniture market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline retail distribution channel dominates the global bedroom furniture market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Specialty and department stores offer bedroom furniture at competitive or discounted prices to attract customers.
Bedroom Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape
52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for the bedroom furniture market in APAC. Economic advances and population explosion (in developing countries such as China and India) will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis:
The bedroom furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competing based on price and innovation differentiation. The bedroom furniture market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett among others.
Bedroom Furniture Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.91%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 45.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.21
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis-Home Furnishings Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Wardrobes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Mattresses and supporters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Chests and chest of drawers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Scenario
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Abbyson Living LLC
- Exhibit 56: Abbyson Living LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Abbyson Living LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Abbyson Living LLC - Key offerings
- 11.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Century Furniture LLC
- Exhibit 62: Century Furniture LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Century Furniture LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Century Furniture LLC - Key offerings
- 11.6 Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa
- Exhibit 65: Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa - Key offerings
- 11.7 Herman Miller Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Herman Miller Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 71: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Exhibit 73: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings
- 11.9 LaZBoy Inc.
- Exhibit 76: LaZBoy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: LaZBoy Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: LaZBoy Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: LaZBoy Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: LaZBoy Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Legends Furniture Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Legends Furniture Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Legends Furniture Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: Legends Furniture Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Vaughan Bassett
- Exhibit 88: Vaughan Bassett - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Vaughan Bassett - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Vaughan Bassett - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
