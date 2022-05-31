Bedroom Furniture Market - 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Rising standard of Living, Leading to the Increased Introduction of Premium Products | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Bedroom Furniture Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Bedroom Furniture Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Bedroom Furniture Market: Distribution channel Landscape

The bedroom furniture market share growth in the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. The offline retail distribution channel dominates the global bedroom furniture market, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period. Specialty and department stores offer bedroom furniture at competitive or discounted prices to attract customers.

Bedroom Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are the key markets for the bedroom furniture market in APAC. Economic advances and population explosion (in developing countries such as China and India) will facilitate the market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis:

The bedroom furniture market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as competing based on price and innovation differentiation. The bedroom furniture market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett among others.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Bedroom Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.91% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 45.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.21 Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis-Home Furnishings Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Beds, bunks, lofts, and headboards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Wardrobes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Mattresses and supporters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Chests and chest of drawers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 53: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 54: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Abbyson Living LLC

Exhibit 56: Abbyson Living LLC - Overview



Exhibit 57: Abbyson Living LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Abbyson Living LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Exhibit 59: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Century Furniture LLC

Exhibit 62: Century Furniture LLC - Overview



Exhibit 63: Century Furniture LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Century Furniture LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa

Exhibit 65: Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa - Overview



Exhibit 66: Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa - Key offerings

11.7 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 68: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Herman Miller Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 71: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 73: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 74: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

11.9 LaZBoy Inc.

Exhibit 76: LaZBoy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: LaZBoy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: LaZBoy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: LaZBoy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: LaZBoy Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Legends Furniture Inc.

Exhibit 81: Legends Furniture Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Legends Furniture Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 83: Legends Furniture Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Restoration Hardware Inc.

Exhibit 84: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Vaughan Bassett

Exhibit 88: Vaughan Bassett - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 89: Vaughan Bassett - Product and service

- Product and service

Exhibit 90: Vaughan Bassett - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 92: Research Methodology



Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 94: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations

