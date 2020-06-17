Bedroom Furniture Market Size Worth $313.6 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 4.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bedroom furniture market size is anticipated to reach USD 313.6 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. Higher living standards and increasing consumer income have enabled household consumers to replace their furniture more frequently. In addition, growing trend of mini-housing boom is leading to higher construction of residential households, thereby resulting in increased demand for bedroom furniture.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, beds held the largest share of 37.1% in 2019

The online distribution channel segment is expected to reach USD 87.63 billion by 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth from 2020 to 2027.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Bedroom Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Beds, Wardrobe & Storage, Dressers & Mirrors, Night Stands), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bedroom-furniture-market

Rising penetration of housing boom across countries is helping boost growth of the real estate sector, thereby flourishing growth of the home furnishing products, including bedroom furniture. According to STORIS, Inc., there is room for short term boom in housing construction to levels of 1.35 million units per year. This scenario is paving the way for higher investment in home décor and furniture, including bedroom furniture products. Moreover, as of 2019, it was stated by the International Monetary Fund that the global housing market has been steadily climbing up. According to Trading Economics, housing index in the European Union has been witnessing continuous uptrend since 2014 and is expected to remain so in the near future. This shows the growing demand as well as willingness to pay price for residences among consumers. Moving in new residences, along with the prominent trend of complimenting bedroom furnishing, is expected to drive the market.

Furthermore, rising instances of home improvement projects owing to high adoption of luxury living standards have risen the demand for improving bedroom furniture products, thereby revamping demand for these furniture. As per the blogs published by Forbes, in July 2019, 80% of 137 million homes in U.S. are 20 years old, while 40% are 50 years old. Consumers are spending on furniture to revamp interiors of their houses.

In terms of product, beds held a dominant share in the market in 2019. Growth of residential housing in developing nations is boosting the growth of beds and bedroom furniture products. Growing support by the government of developing countries, such as India, on housing loan and reconstruction loan is ramping up the sales of household furniture, thereby boosting the application of bedroom furniture.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bedroom furniture market by product, distribution channel, and region:

Bedroom Furniture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Beds



Wardrobe & Storage



Dressers & Mirrors



Night Stands



Others

Bedroom Furniture Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Bedroom Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Bedroom Furniture Market

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.



Williams - Sonoma , Inc.

- , Inc.

Target Corporation



Wayfair Inc.



Home Depot, Inc.



Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.



Heritage Home Group



La-Z-Boy



Mattress Firm Inc.



Herman Miller , Inc.

