Bedside Reading®'s Fast Growing "On the Download" Answers Hospitality Industry's Needs and Expands Reach for "On Trend" Green, Digital, and Touchless Amenities

STAMFORD, Conn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedside Reading®, the luxury hotel amenity placing books by bedsides in luxury and boutique hotels and the Hamptons for 20+ years, is now trending in the hospitality industry with its fast-growing digital and eco-friendly amenity BEDSIDE READING on the download. The program offers hotel guests a curated collection of eBooks and audiobooks accessible to their digital devices or in-room screens via QR code. The collection changes quarterly and provides fifteen books, meditations, podcasts, and access to LUX Lifestyle Magazine.

Acqualina Resort & Residences offers Bedside Reading On the Download to Guests BEDSIDE READING®

Since early 2022, the company has grown to 28 partner hotels including the Avra Imperial Hotel, Greece. Other hotel partners: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Mandarin Oriental, Washington, DC, Dream Inn Santa Cruz, Limelight Hotel Aspen, Limelight Hotel Snowmass, Limelight Hotel Ketchum, The Ven at Embassy Row, Ritz-Carlton Club, Vail, Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, Conrad New York Midtown, The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Bardessono Hotel and Spa and Hotel Yountville Hotel & Spa, Yountville, CA and Harvest Inn, St. Helena, CA. Starting Memorial Day Weekend all Hamptons hotels will provide the program. Starting June 1, 2022, the program can be found at Métier, a Michelin star restaurant in Washington, D.C.

"Our hotels reached out to discuss the impact of COVID on the guest experience," said Bedside Reading Founder, Jane Ubell-Meyer. "Along with industry forecasts we took their cue to develop this unique, seamless luxury amenity that was also "green and touchless."

Current partners who helped launch the program last year: Acqualina Resort & Residences, Conrad New York Downtown, The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, and The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York.

"Bedside Reading has been a partner of Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills for four years now," said Hotel Manager Antonio Bugarin. "When Jane and Lisa shared the On the Download concept with us, we knew it was a terrific way to provide a luxury escape for our guests in an eco-friendly digital way."

"We're proud of the On the Download selections. The current collection includes Deborah Goodrich Royce's, Ruby Falls, The Changemaker by Mayor Deke Copenhaver, and The Lost Son by Stephanie Vanderslice. We're excited when partners see the program resonating with guests and their part providing this novel amenity," added Lisa Rosenstein, co-founder, Bedside Reading On the Download.

