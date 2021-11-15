Bedtime with An Impact: Jordan Rivers Enhances Bedtime Storytelling with Innovative Marketing Tool

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time where families have had the opportunity to be together more in the last two years than ever before, routines and structure have saved many households from chaos. There's nothing quite like a great book at bedtime that presents a perfect moment to connect with your child before the start of a new day. In her new series, Turn the Pages founder Jordan Rivers is taking bedtime stories to new heights and presenting a new approach to fostering bonds between parents and their children while highlighting BIPOC authors and their narratives.

While bedtime is typically the favorite time of the day for many parents, children are also looking forward to the moment where they can finally hear a bedtime story. Other than the obvious slumber and close-out of a long day, the concept of reading before your child goes to sleep is more important than parents realize. While it's an age-old tradition that has been passed on to generations, for many individuals, this is the earliest memory of exercising their imagination. As a descriptive story that stimulates all your senses, this routine can help alleviate stress for everyone involved, both the reader and the listener.

In the newest episodes of Turn the Pages, Jordan Rivers focuses on the artistry of bedtime storytelling and enhances their impacts through her book reviews of children's literature. The Bedtime Series launches an incredible opportunity for children to improve their speech, spelling, and literacy skills as well as advance their critical thinking. Most importantly, it presents a sacred time where parents and children build lasting memories and establish a foundational routine that will set them up for successful systems in the future and get a good night's sleep.

What makes these reviews so special is the intention behind every story. With many having book topics that encourage big dreams, new friendships, and imagination beyond the stars. Turn the Pages invites readers on a path of discovery, adventure, and problem-solving through the lens of characters with all different skin colors and backgrounds. In each synopsis of the book, families are given a chance to be more involved with their children's reading journey and make decisions based on the type of story they think would be best for their child. In taking storytelling a step further, each book offers a project-based lesson and worksheet that adds to the overall nighttime experience that will be appreciated by both parent and child. As the series continues and new narratives are added in, consistent bedtime stories are encouraged to not only practice the important reading skills but also make reading an enjoyable experience and a time to build a beautiful relationship between parent and child.

For more information on Turn the Pages and to watch the first episodes of The Bedtime Series, visit www.turnthepages.org/ and be sure to follow Jordan Rivers on her journey on her social media pages instagram.com/turnthepages.org_chitown/ and https://www.facebook.com/turnthepages.changeyourlife

