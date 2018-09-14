Bee Populations Face New Risk as Replikin Counts for Q1 2018 Match the 2012 Count, which Preceded a 50% Bee Loss

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bee populations face a new risk as Replikin counts (gene Replikin Count = number of Replikins per 100 amino acids) dramatically increased in the first quarter of 2018 to the same level as 2012 when bee colonies suffered a 50% loss.

A 22-fold increase from 1982 to 2012, the Replikin Count was 49.3, the highest, with a 50% associated loss of bee colonies. The latest Replikin Count, for Q1 2018, matched 2012 at 49.3, creating a potential new risk for bee populations.

Replikin Count Bees

The peak Replikin Counts appeared over a two-year period, and the 'drop' was more gradual, probably because these data are global, with different starting times in different geographic locations.

Detailed data will be presented at a lecture on September 26, 2018 at Boston University School of Medicine at 5 PM.

Between 2014 and 2017, the lower peak Replikin Counts of 38, 13, 7.1 and 3.8 appeared annually, and % Loss of colonies was lower, namely 34%, 41%, 40%, and 32%. In the first quarter of 2018, however, the peak Count was again increased markedly, rising again surprisingly to exactly 49.3, and this was maintained in September 2018, suggesting a major % loss of colonies will follow.

There is still time to introduce any blockers or vaccines available for testing. Replikins, Ltd. has a Blocker-Vaccine™ available for trial before the bees enter their hives for the winter of 2018-2019.

A comparable Replikins Blocker-Vaccine™ has been tested successfully in influenza H5N1 in chickens (Jackwood et al. Avian Diseases 2009).

For further information, contact Samuel Bogoch, 201677@email4pr.com, replikins.com. Tel 646-320-5910

SOURCE Replikins Ltd

