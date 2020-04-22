Beehive Plumbing Takes Extra Precautions During the COVID-19 Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone's daily routines, and as an essential business Beehive Plumbing (www.beehiveplumbing.com) is remaining vigilant in terms of serving their entire community while ensuring the safety and health of their employees and clients.

Beehive Plumbing

Beehive Plumbing fully understands just how stressful this time has been for everyone as schools have closed and businesses have turned to remote working and even furloughing full-time employees, but just because families are at home more doesn't mean that they should put off any lingering plumbing tasks or emergencies. Being in quarantine also doesn't make it ok to turn any major plumbing job into a DIY project.

Families can rest assured that Beehive Plumbing is open and available just like they always have been, and that the team is taking the necessary precautions that coincide with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines. Although customers opening their home to one of our experts may seem against what has been advised during these unprecedented times, the company has gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of each and every one of their clients and technicians.

When a Beehive Plumbing expert arrives for any given job, they'll be wearing a face mask and gloves. The team will also abide by social distancing by making sure that they're keeping an appropriate distance from homeowners. They will also be very thoroughly cleaning up after themselves while on a customer's property by using Clorox wipes and other disinfectants to kill any potential germs from the home's surfaces.

This pandemic has impacted everyone in a way that could have never possibly imagined, subsequently making the hygiene and overall functionality of one's home more important now than ever before.

Everyone at Beehive Plumbing are here to support their customers and their household's needs during these tough times, and they'll always be sure to offer financing options to make the financial burdens of certain plumbing projects much easier to handle.

Feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns about these changes, and please continue to keep you and your family safe and healthy!

