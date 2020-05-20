Beekeeper Communication Platform Launches Free Next Normal Package To Help Organizations Empower Frontline Workers

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeper, a mobile communication platform that helps frontline workers improve safety, agility, and productivity, is releasing a new offering to help companies recover and adapt to the "next normal" of the post-COVID era. The package, dubbed the Next Normal Package , is a product suite that was launched in response to emerging data that suggests that empowered frontline workers are more effective and better-equipped to deal with changing circumstances.



A Harvard Business Review survey of business executives found that 72% say productivity increases when frontline workers are empowered to make decisions. Cris Grossmann, CEO and co-founder of Beekeeper, commented, "When frontline workers are given information and decision making power, managerial bottlenecks are removed. This frees up time and resources at every level, and allows team members to make nuanced situational decisions that restrictive top-down policy just can't account for. By modernizing communication and providing a single source of truth for frontline employees, organizations will be better equipped for today's fast-evolving business environment."

55% of HBR survey respondents said they expect that frontline workers will be using unified communication and collaboration devices within two years. Grossmann continued, "We understand that it is a difficult time for many businesses who need to modernize, but may lack extra funds to do so. To that end, we are giving all interested organizations limited free access to the Next Normal Package to help them weather the crisis and find their footing as they grapple with what normal looks like after coronavirus."



The Next Normal Package is designed to make frontline workers more nimble. On top of Beekeeper's core communication and productivity features , the package includes a host of features designed to make businesses more agile and adaptable, including:



A chatbot that provides instant answers to COVID-related questions from Johns Hopkins and WHO

and WHO Mobile shift schedules and shift communication

Newsfeed-style streams for communicating about cleaning and maintenance, administrative updates, continuous process and quality improvements, and more

Mobile forms and checklists with templates designed for maximum agility, health and safety

Mobile surveys and personalized campaigns

A mobile Document Library for storing up-to-date guidelines and protocols

A four-stage guide for navigating the "next normal"

In order to ensure rapid onboarding, Beekeeper has set up an emergency rollout team to support new customers who need to reach their frontline workforce faster than ever before. The rollout team has helped many businesses implement the platform in less than 48 hours, averaging over 80% of the workforce being active on the platform within just three days.



Millions of users are already benefiting from Beekeeper. Erin Kearney, a Beekeeper customer and project manager at TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track, said of her experience with the platform, "Our communication and operations with our staff have absolutely improved since implementing Beekeeper. Our frontline employees continue to be our most engaged users. Beekeeper helps connect employees working at multiple facilities and supports collaboration and teamwork in real time."

