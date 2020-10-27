Beekeeper Joins UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beekeeper today announced it has joined the UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network, a fast-growing ecosystem of organizations utilizing the UKG Dimensions solution and intelligent D5 platform to help reshape the future of workforce management.

Beekeeper – where deskless and frontline employees are already accustomed to receiving important internal communications – will automatically notify employees when a manager adjusts their schedule in UKG Dimensions (formerly known as Workforce Dimensions from Kronos). They can also view their personalized shift schedule at any time from any location. By reducing accidental absences created by poorly communicated changes, companies can save time and money while unlocking new operational efficiencies by freeing up managers from the time-consuming process of filling unexpected open shifts.

"We're thrilled to introduce the UKG Dimensions integration to our customers," said John Keating, Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances at Beekeeper. "Communicating and coordinating around shift schedules is often challenging for a majority of frontline organizations. By collaborating with UKG, we can take the pain out of shift schedule communication. We look forward to further innovating with UKG to increase efficiency for frontline teams."

UKG Dimensions delivers artificial intelligence, real-time analytics, and a fully responsive user experience to empower employees and unburden managers from repetitive administrative tasks associated with workforce management. The open application programming interface (API) framework makes it quick and simple for customers to extend the value of their workforce management investment with innovative and proven partner applications.

"UKG Dimensions is built on a completely open and extensible platform, enabling innovative integrations with partners, including Beekeeper, that empower employees in ways that simply are not possible with legacy solutions," said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Dimensions Technology Partner Network at UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group). "Providing a great technology experience not only drives user adoption, but it also helps organizations engage and retain their workforce."

Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) is a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions. UKG's award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone.

Beekeeper's mobile platform is the single point of contact for your frontline workforce. With all communications and tools in one place, teams can improve business agility, productivity, and safety. Teams can resolve issues faster and manage non-routine work more efficiently, thanks to an intuitive employee experience and seamless integrations.

