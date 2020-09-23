Beeline Receives "Key Solution Providers of the 2020s" Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the contingent workforce, announced today that it has been named one of Ardent Partners' "Key Solution Providers of the 2020s."

Beeline was the second company named to Ardent's list of the twenty most influential solution providers of the decade within the sourcing, procurement, and contingent workforce markets.

"We're thrilled to receive this award as recognition of our efforts to transform the way non-employee talent is engaged and managed," said Colleen Tiner, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Beeline. "With non-employees comprising 43 percent of the average workforce according to Ardent Partners' most recent report on the State of the Contingent Workforce, we are committed to giving our clients the technology they need to compete and succeed in the future of work."

For 20 years, the leading software solution for managing non-employee labor has been the vendor management system (VMS). With its ability to automate the contingent staffing process, Beeline VMS facilitates the sourcing and management all types of non-employee labor. By introducing innovative technologies into its VMS, like artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and direct sourcing and talent pools, Beeline provides the foundation for total workforce optimization – determining the right mix of employees and non-employees for greater business agility.

"Beeline was named a Key Solution Provider in 2020 specifically for their long track record of innovation in the contingent workforce management technology arena. Their robust partner ecosystem, alignment with the Future of Work movement, and overall commitment to total workforce management makes them a valuable and leading player in the CWM solutions market," said Christopher J. Dwyer, Vice President at Research at Ardent Partners.

About Beeline

Enabling companies to increase profitability and flexibility by utilizing an agile mix of employee and non-employee talent, Beeline is the world's largest independent provider of solutions for sourcing and managing the complex world of contingent labor. Our software helps procurement, sourcing, and human resources professionals optimize costs, reduce risks, and add value to their services procurement and contingent workforce programs.

We have the deepest, most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals. From our locations around the world, we deliver innovative technology, end-to-end global and localized customer engagement services, and value-added capabilities which help many of the world's largest enterprises meet their most critical talent needs.

Our advanced cloud-based technologies, including fully integrated solutions for contingent staffing, services procurement, resource tracking, and talent acquisition, support more than 300 Global 2000 clients worldwide. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the supply management strategies, processes, and technologies that drive business value and accelerate organizational transformation within the enterprise.

Ardent Partners actively covers the supply management solutions marketplace and produces research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and identify the best-fit solutions for their specific needs.

