Beep Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Before joining Beep, Joe was the General Manager of the Public Sector business at Virtustream, a leading cloud services and software company that was acquired by Dell Technologies in 2016 where he served as a part of the executive team responsible for successfully integrating the businesses after the acquisition. Prior to that, Joe served as President of Blackbaud's (BLKB) Enterprise Software Group, where he transformed their business model and software platform into an industry leading SAAS solution. Joe was also previously the CEO for Capgemini's U.S. Public Sector Company, where he oversaw multiple strategic transformation programs for the Departments of Transportation, Defense, Homeland Security and Agriculture. He currently serves on the Board of Director's for CURE Childhood Cancer.

"Beep is uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of next-generation autonomous mobility technologies – from driverless vehicles to shared mobility solutions, and much more," said Moye. "I am thrilled to lead the company during this pivotal hyper-paced and dynamic time in the industry and look forward to providing Beep customers with safe, intelligent and green mobility solutions that can be deployed as a fleet or as part of a successful multi-modal strategy."

Beep was recently named as an exclusive dealer and preferred partner for shared mobility autonomous vehicle research and development in Florida by NAVYA, the global leader in the autonomous vehicle (AV) market and smart and shared mobility solutions. Beep's solutions are underpinned by the NAVYA AUTONOM Shuttle that can hold up to 15 people and is designed to improve productivity and ease road congestion in urban centers while also optimizing navigation and passenger safety. All of Beep's autonomous vehicles deployed in the US will be monitored by the company's state-of-the-art operations center in Lake Nona. In addition, Beep is collaborating with the innovative master-planned community of Lake Nona to bring the first autonomous vehicles to Central Florida with service expected to begin this spring.

"Our dedication to technology and innovation combined with the current momentum in the market, gives Beep the opportunity to set the standard for autonomous shared mobility platforms," Kevin Reid, co-founder and member of Beep's board of directors added. "We are very pleased to have Joe on board and look forward to leveraging his expertise to scale the business and create value for our stakeholders."

About Beep

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more.

