Beep Launches Yellowstone's First Autonomous Shuttles with Local Motors

"Beep is proud to have been selected by the National Park Service to provide transformative mobility at the country's first national park. Our safety centric approach is a vital component in our planning, management and oversight of the operation to ensure we are providing visitors with a safe and sustainable mode of transport while enjoying the park. Our team spent several weeks onsite leading up to the start of the program conducting rigorous route testing, as well as training first responders and frontline workers in order to protect and preserve all that Yellowstone has to offer." – Joe Moye, Beep CEO .

Beep provided the full turnkey solution for the project by planning, managing and deploying with the NPS. Through Aug. 31, Beep will enable two routes, seven days a week at Yellowstone, collecting vital information such as ridership, route optimization and overall vehicle operations. Learnings and data gathered will help inform potential future deployments in national parks across the country.

"The project at Canyon Village is a testament to the strong partnership between Local Motors and Beep to deploy electric autonomous vehicles. Olli will provide park visitors with a truly unique rider experience. Our 3D-printed vehicle structure is made from recyclable materials, and the vehicle utilizes a fully electric drive train, reflecting our commitment to making mobility more sustainable. We are excited to be bringing this technology to the NPS. – Local Motors President, Vikrant Aggarwal.

A Monumental First: Autonomous Mobility, Leveraging AV Leadership

T.E.D.D.Y. will be navigating through the Canyon Village area of Yellowstone National Park through the peak summer season.

Lodge Route will operate from June 9 to July 12 .

. Campground Route will operate from July 14 to Aug. 31 .

. Both routes will deliver a safe, unique rider experience onboard the world's first 3D-printed autonomous vehicle, Olli by Local Motors.

Olli will continuously analyze the road 360-degrees around the vehicle using high-definition sensors before deciding how to safely proceed given the wildlife, pedestrians and vehicles nearby.

Beep will ensure passenger safety with the T.E.D.D.Y. project by providing continuous oversight through its Beep Command Center.

Beep's deep experience in managing the largest and most tenured autonomous shuttle service in Lake Nona, Fla., coupled with its proven track record in operating vehicles on public roads, uniquely positions the company as a leader in the development of real-world autonomous solutions and software. The Yellowstone deployment is another reflection of Beep's ability to plan, manage and deploy autonomous solutions in unique environments.

About Beep

Beep delivers the next generation of mobility services utilizing driverless, electric, multi-passenger vehicles. By specializing in planning, deploying and managing advanced autonomous shuttles for both private and public communities, Beep safely connects people, places and services in first-mile, last-mile mobility networks. Beep also leverages the data and learnings from its public road deployments to produce vehicle agnostic, edge solutions meant to enhance safety, access, artificial-intelligence and driverless operating capabilities of autonomous platforms. Beep delivers on a primary goal of enabling mobility-for-all with the services and software they provide. For more information visit: www.ridebeep.com

About Local Motors

Local Motors designs, manufactures and deploys next-generation vehicles. Founded in 2007 with a belief in open collaboration, Local Motors began low-volume vehicle manufacturing of open-source designs utilizing a microfactory model. Since its inception, Local Motors has debuted no less than three world firsts; the world's first co-created vehicle, the world's first 3D-printed car and the world's first co-created, autonomous, electric vehicle, Olli. We believe that Olli is the answer to a safe, sustainable and accessible mobility solution for all.

Learn more: https://localmotors.com/

