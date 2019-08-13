Beep Selects Bestmile To Plan, Manage, And Optimize Autonomous Vehicle Fleets

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep, a Florida-based autonomous mobility solutions company, today announced a partnership with Bestmile, the leading fleet orchestration platform. Through this partnership, Beep will leverage the market leading technology and tools that Bestmile offers to plan, manage and orchestrate its autonomous shuttle fleets.

Beep, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, offers autonomous mobility solutions to fleet owners and operators in low speed environments across the public and private sector. From route planning to fully managed autonomous vehicle transportation services, Beep's offerings are designed to drive differentiation, innovation, and a superior passenger experience, providing safe, clean, and efficient transportation between defined locations on private and public roads. The company's solutions are underpinned by NAVYA's AUTONOM shuttle, a driverless electric 15 passenger vehicle equipped with state-of-the-art sensor technology. Beep is the first distributor for NAVYA in the US and is the exclusive dealer for NAVYA in Florida.

Beep will integrate Bestmile's fleet orchestration solutions into its managed service offering that includes the management and monitoring of its AV fleet. The Bestmile platform will enable Beep to continually optimize all aspects of its autonomous fleet performance, including vehicle maintenance and service delivery to data analytics and machine learning for continuous improvement.

"This partnership and the inclusion of Bestmile's technology into our solution represents Beep's commitment to deploying safe, modern and scalable mobility solutions," said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. "We are very excited about adding Bestmile's capabilities to our solution and look forward to leveraging the innovation and efficiency that this proven technology brings to bear."

Bestmile's platform has supported fleets on three continents since 2014, including the first autonomous fleets to operate on city streets as part of public transport networks. The Bestmile platform includes a complete suite of operator control systems and supports mobile applications that can be easily configured, and the platform's APIs can be used to integrate operator tools and applications. The technology is cloud-based and can manage multiple fleets and locations, and offers multiple points of integration with operator, vehicle, driver, traveler and external data.

"Beep and Bestmile share a common mission to shape the future of transportation through intelligent autonomous mobility solutions," said Bestmile CEO and cofounder Raphael Gindrat. "We are looking forward to this collaboration and delivering on the full potential of our joint solution."

Beep is an autonomous mobility solution company delivering the next generation of services for passenger mobility to fleet operators in planned communities and low speed environments across the public and private sector, including transportation hubs, medical and university campuses, town centers and more.

For more information visit: www.go-beep.com

Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform empowers mobility providers to deploy, manage and optimize autonomous and human-driven vehicle fleets, supporting time-based and on-demand services, regardless of the vehicle brand or type.

The Bestmile platform allows operators to support multi-service offerings in a safe and efficient manner by integrating new mobility services in the existing transportation ecosystem. Bestmile's Fleet Orchestration Platform is being used daily throughout the world in shared autonomous and human-driven fleets in pedestrian areas and on public roads. Incorporated in 2014, Bestmile has global offices in San Francisco (USA) and Lausanne (Switzerland).

For more information visit bestmile.com.

