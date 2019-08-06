Beer Glassware Market Worth $473.3 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 3.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beer glassware market size is expected to reach USD 473.3 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of craft beer as a result of shifting consumer preference towards flavored or low ABV beer is expected to expand the market reach. In addition, rising number of alcohol-serving restaurants, pubs, bars, and clubs in developing countries including China and India is projected to fuel the demand for various drinkware products including glasses.

Key suggestions from the report:

Pints segment generated a revenue of more than USD 120 million in 2018owing to high convenience the product offers

Weizen glass is expected to account for 9.7% of the global revenue share by the end of 2025

Asia Pacific is expected witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Rise in working class population in emerging economies including China and India is projected to open new avenues Over the forecast period

Europe led the beer glassware market in 2018, accounting for a one-third of the global revenue share

Household application is expected expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Beer Glassware Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mugs, Pints, Pilsner, Weizen), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/beer-glassware-market

Pint segment is expected to lead the market over the next few years. These traditional glasses are the most commonly used for drinking beer. Consumers prefer pints as they accommodate more alcohol and have large crowning heads. Majority of commercial places including restaurants, bars, and pubs use pints to serve beer, which is anticipated to further fuel the product demand.

The household application sector is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2025. Rising number of house parties coupled with popularity of drinking games among adults are anticipated to promote the product demand from the household sector in the upcoming years.

Online distribution channel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 4% from over the forecast period. Rapid rise in the number of smartphone users is anticipated to bode well for online shopping. Assured safety, safe transportation, and hassle-free product delivery among others are some of the major factor driving the adoption of this distribution channel.

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share of over 30% in terms of revenue. Increasing penetration of microbreweries in Germany, Poland, U.K., Netherlands, Spain, France, and Belgium, among other countries has been fueling the regional product demand. Furthermore, growing trend of home-brewing in Germany, Denmark, and Finland has been promoting the demand for beer glasses in Europe.

Key participants operating in the beer glassware market include Libbey, Inc.; Arc International; Bormioli Rocco; Corelle Brands, LLC; Oneida Group; Bayerische Glaswerke GmbH; The Boelter Companies; Shanxi Dahua Glass Industrial Co., Ltd.; Duralex USA; and Ocean Glass.

Grand View Research has segmented the global beer glassware market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Beer Glassware Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Mugs



Pints



Pilsner



Weizen



Others

Beer Glassware Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Household



Commercial

Beer Glassware Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Beer Glassware Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



South Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Whey Protein Market – Growing awareness about the benefits such as improvement in body strength, presence of enriched nutrients and proteins, prevention against allergic conditions in infants, reverse weight loss in people with HIV, and antioxidants defense is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Growing awareness about the benefits such as improvement in body strength, presence of enriched nutrients and proteins, prevention against allergic conditions in infants, reverse weight loss in people with HIV, and antioxidants defense is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Kale Chips Market – Growing health consciousness and inclination toward healthy snacks are expected to drive the growth. Kale is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, lutein, zeaxanthin, sulforaphane, magnesium, calcium, and potassium, along with small amount of protein and fiber.

Growing health consciousness and inclination toward healthy snacks are expected to drive the growth. Kale is a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins, lutein, zeaxanthin, sulforaphane, magnesium, calcium, and potassium, along with small amount of protein and fiber. Quillaia Extracts Market – It is driven by rising preference for natural ingredients, changing food habits, and wide range of applications of the product in industries such as food and beverage, medical, and personal care among others.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.