Beer Institute Partners with 96 Members of Congress to Curb Drunk Driving During National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate December as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, the Beer Institute teamed up with 96 members of Congress – from both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate – in its annual public service announcement (PSA) campaign urging Americans across the country to drink responsibly this holiday season.

"The Beer Institute greatly appreciates the 96 bipartisan members of Congress who lent their voices to reduce drunk driving and save lives in their districts and states," said Jim McGreevy, Beer Institute President, and CEO. "America's brewers and beer importers are committed to keeping our roads safe and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, drunk-driving fatalities have decreased by 51 percent since 1982.

In partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters, 96 lawmakers recorded PSAs, which are available during December. Local radio stations interested in using the PSAs can download them through the National Association of Broadcasters' Spot Center: https://psa.nab.org/view/#/campaign/beer-institute-nab/radio-psas/

The following members of Congress participated in the PSA campaign:

