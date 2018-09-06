Beer Institute Releases August 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

Beer Institute

14:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for August 2018:

The August 2018 estimate is 15,368,000 barrels, an increase of 0.1% vs. August 2017 removals of 15,347,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month

2017

2018

Percent
Change

Volume
Change

January

12,892,534

12,167,000

-5.6%

-725,534

February

11,607,408

11,202,000

-3.5%

-405,408

March

15,078,591

14,570,000

-3.4%

-508,591

April

14,052,326

14,201,000

1.1%

148,674

May

16,312,653

15,269,000

-6.4%

-1,043,653

June

17,029,014

16,327,000

-4.1%

-702,014

July

14,439,000

15,323,000

6.1%

884,000

August

15,347,000

15,368,000

0.1%

21,000

YTD

116,758,526

114,427,000

-2.0%

-2,331,526

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

 Ramsey Cox

 rcox@beerinstitute.org

 202-737-2337

