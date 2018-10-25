Beer Institute Releases October 2018 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for October 2018:

The October 2018 estimate is 13,564,000 barrels, a decrease of 2.9% vs. October 2017 removals of 13,969,000. Please note that the estimates reflect revised estimates released by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

Month 2017 2018 Percent

Change Volume

Change January 12,892,534 12,167,000 -5.6% -725,534 February 11,607,408 11,202,000 -3.5% -405,408 March 15,078,591 14,570,000 -3.4% -508,591 April 14,052,326 14,201,000 1.1% 148,674 May 16,312,653 15,269,000 -6.4% -1,043,653 June 17,029,014 16,327,000 -4.1% -702,014 July 14,439,000 15,323,000 6.1% 884,000 August 15,347,000 15,368,000 0.1% 21,000 September 14,425,000 14,046,000 -2.6% -379,000 October 13,969,000 13,564,000 -2.9% -405,000 YTD 145,152,526 142,037,000 -2.1% -3,115,526

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

