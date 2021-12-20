Beer Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC & Constellation Brands Inc. |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the beer market in US - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for premium beers, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and the increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women. The increasing growth of legal recreational cannabis is hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The beer market in US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The beer market in us report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, HEINEKEN International B.V., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pabst Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Few companies with key offerings

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC - The company offers brewed beers under various brands like Budweiser, Bud Light, Presidente, and others.

Constellation Brands Inc., - The company offers different types of beer under Carona, Modela and Victoria, and others.

D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. - The company offers brewed beer under Yuengling which offers a wide range of beers like Black & Tan, Raging Eagle, Chesterfield Ale, and others.

Diageo Plc - The company offers brewed and drought beer under the brand of Guinness.

Duvel Moortgat NV - The company offers brewed beer like Duvel 6,66 and Duvel and drafted beer which is soft in taste, slightly aromatic, and has fruit essence.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The beer market forecast report of US by Technavio offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the beer market in us report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into non-craft beer and craft beer

By Distribution channel, the market is classified into the on-trade channel and off-trade channel

Beer Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Duvel Moortgat NV, HEINEKEN International B.V. , Molson Coors Beverage Co., Pabst Brewing, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

