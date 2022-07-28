Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 88.7 Billion from 2020 to 2025, Growth of Online Retailing is Among One of the Many Factors Driving Growth - Technavio

The beer market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies based on the type, price, and quality to compete in the market. Also, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Learn More about Beer Market Driver:

Rising demand for premium beers in emerging economies:

The demand for premium beer is rising in emerging economies owing to the changing lifestyle of people, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and the popularity of beer among millennials.



A significant rise in per capita income in developed and developing economies is increasing the demand for premium varieties of beer among consumers. Global vendors are focusing on strengthening their distribution channels and promoting the online sales of beer across various emerging economies.



Emerging countries are dependent on imports to address the rising demand for global premium beer brands and craft beers. Premium varieties of beers are widely preferred because of their authenticity, taste, and brand. Owing to the increasing demand for such beers, vendors offer premium varieties of beer.

Vendor Insights-

The beer market report offers information on several market vendors, including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. among others.

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden and Corona.

Carlsberg Breweries AS - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.

Diageo Plc - The company offers beer through global brands such as Apatinsko, Barmen, Black Horse. It also includes low-alcoholic beers such as Ozujsko Fresh, Jelen Fresh , and Kamenitza Fresh.

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (on-trade and off-trade) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Distribution Channel (on-trade and off-trade) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Rising demand for premium beers in emerging economies to drive the market.

Rising demand for premium beers in emerging economies to drive the market. Challenge- Presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages to challenge the market growth.

Segmentation by Geography (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

APAC:

The 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the beer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and North America. The rising gross domestic product (GDP) and economic growth in the region, and the increasing popularity and acceptance of beer in various countries of the region will facilitate the beer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Out-of-Scope:

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Segmentation by Distribution Channel (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

On-trade:

The beer market share growth by the on-trade segment will be significant during the forecast period. On-trade distribution, which is also called on-premise distribution, includes establishments in which customers can purchase and consume beer. The on-trade segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of microbreweries and the popularity of macro breweries drives the growth of the on-trade segment.

Out-of-Scope:

Off-trade

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 88.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

