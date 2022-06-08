Beer Market size to grow by USD 88.7 bn | Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc, emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Beer Market: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Beer Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising demand for low-alcohol beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years.

Beer Market: Key Vendor Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo Plc

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Royal Unibrew AS

Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Beer Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors

Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 88.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Distillers and vintners market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Exhibit 43: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Overview



Exhibit 44: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key news



Exhibit 46: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Segment focus

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 49: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 51: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 52: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS

Exhibit 53: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Overview



Exhibit 54: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Business segments



Exhibit 55: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key news



Exhibit 56: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Segment focus

10.6 Diageo Plc

10.7 Heineken NV

Exhibit 63: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 64: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Heineken NV - Key news



Exhibit 66: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Heineken NV - Segment focus

10.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 73: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Molson Coors Brewing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Royal Unibrew AS

Exhibit 78: Royal Unibrew AS - Overview



Exhibit 79: Royal Unibrew AS - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Royal Unibrew AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Royal Unibrew AS - Segment focus

10.11 Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 86: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

