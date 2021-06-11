Beer Market to grow by USD 88.70 billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The beer market will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Beer Market Participants:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden and Corona.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. offers beer brands like Asahi Super Dry.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Carlsberg Breweries AS offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.

Beer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The beer market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The beer market is driven by the increasing demand for premium beers. In addition, the rising demand for low-alcohol beer is expected to trigger the beer market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Related Report on Consumer Staples Include:

Craft Beer Market in Europe- The craft beer market in Europe is segmented by product (IPA-based craft beer, seasonal-based craft beer, pale ale-based craft beer, amber ale-based craft beer, and others), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and geography (Germany, UK, Poland, Russian Federation, and Rest of Europe).

Global Low-Alcohol Beer Market- The low-alcohol beer market is segmented by distribution channel (off trade and on trade) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

