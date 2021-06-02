Beer Mug Market to grow by USD 13.51 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arc Holdings, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Union Glass Co. Ltd., and Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising popularity of craft beer, the growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars, and the access to online distribution channels and growing online sales of drinkware products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Beer Mug Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Beer Mug Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Beer Mug Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the beer mug market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arc Holdings, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Femora India Pvt. Ltd., Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS, Union Glass Co. Ltd., and Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa.

The report also covers the following areas:

Beer Mug Market size

Beer Mug Market trends

Beer Mug Market industry analysis

The growing number of pubs, bars, hotels, and home bars is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the criticality of inventory management and product sourcing may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the beer mug market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Beer Mug Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist beer mug market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beer mug market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beer mug market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer mug market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arc Holdings

Bormioli Rocco Spa

Femora India Pvt. Ltd.

Hamilton Housewares Pvt. Ltd.

Libbey Inc.

Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd.

Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS

Union Glass Co. Ltd.

Vetreria di Borgonovo Spa

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

